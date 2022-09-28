Covid figures: More areas of Calderdale showing under three coronavirus cases
More areas of Calderdale are now showing under three cases of COVID, latest figures show.
Data in almost all categories showed an improved situation.
Calderdale-wide Government figures – which were last updated on September 22, 2022 – show that between September 11 - September 17, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, the low figure variance meaning a percentage comparison to the previous seven days was not available.
Between September 13 – September 19, 19 people went into hospital with coronavirus, no change on the previous seven days.
Most Popular
There were 10 patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 21, 2022 – there were no patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between September 11 – 17, no people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, a decrease of 100 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Between September 15 - 21, there were 1,043 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 13.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on September 17, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on September 22).
Todmorden West/Cornholme, 4 (case rate 42.0 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East/Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, under three cases; Mytholmroyd/Cragg Vale, under three cases; Sowerby & Luddenden Foot, under three cases; Sowerby Bridge, 3 (32.4); Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland, under three cases; Greetland-Stainland, 4 (42.3); Elland, under three cases; Rastrick West, under three cases; Rastrick East, 5 (85.7); Brighouse, under three cases; Clifton & Bailiff Bridge, under three cases; Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram & Shelf, under three cases; Central Halifax & Boothtown, under three cases; Illingworth & Ogden, under three cases; Norton Tower & Mount Tabor, 3 (44.1); Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley & Ovenden West, 6 (77.3); Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram & Siddal, under three cases; Pellon West/Highroad Well, under three cases, Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, under three cases; Skircoat Green, under three cases.