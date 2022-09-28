News you can trust since 1853
Covid figures: More areas of Calderdale showing under three coronavirus cases

More areas of Calderdale are now showing under three cases of COVID, latest figures show.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:00 am

Data in almost all categories showed an improved situation.

Calderdale-wide Government figures – which were last updated on September 22, 2022 – show that between September 11 - September 17, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, the low figure variance meaning a percentage comparison to the previous seven days was not available.

Between September 13 – September 19, 19 people went into hospital with coronavirus, no change on the previous seven days.

Generic image of a Covid test team member holding up a coronavirus test strip after Covid-19 testing. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

There were 10 patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 21, 2022 – there were no patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between September 11 – 17, no people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, a decrease of 100 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Between September 15 - 21, there were 1,043 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 13.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links.

A view of Calderdale from above

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on September 17, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on September 22).

Todmorden West/Cornholme, 4 (case rate 42.0 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East/Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, under three cases; Mytholmroyd/Cragg Vale, under three cases; Sowerby & Luddenden Foot, under three cases; Sowerby Bridge, 3 (32.4); Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland, under three cases; Greetland-Stainland, 4 (42.3); Elland, under three cases; Rastrick West, under three cases; Rastrick East, 5 (85.7); Brighouse, under three cases; Clifton & Bailiff Bridge, under three cases; Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram & Shelf, under three cases; Central Halifax & Boothtown, under three cases; Illingworth & Ogden, under three cases; Norton Tower & Mount Tabor, 3 (44.1); Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley & Ovenden West, 6 (77.3); Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram & Siddal, under three cases; Pellon West/Highroad Well, under three cases, Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, under three cases; Skircoat Green, under three cases.

