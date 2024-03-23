Covid four years on: Looking back at when Halifax town centre was empty during lockdown

Over the next 18 months we would go into two further lockdowns in an effort to contain the virus, leaving our town centres deserted.
Here are 25 pictures of an empty Halifax town centre during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.
1. Lockdown
Woolshops in Halifax closed during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
2. Lockdown
Woolshops in Halifax town centre on March 31 2020. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Lockdown
4. Lockdown
