Covid four years on: Looking back at when Halifax town centre was empty during lockdown

Today (March 23) marks four years since it was announced that the UK would go into lockdown for the first time in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT

Over the next 18 months we would go into two further lockdowns in an effort to contain the virus, leaving our town centres deserted.

Here are 25 pictures of an empty Halifax town centre during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.

Woolshops in Halifax closed during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

1. Lockdown

Woolshops in Halifax closed during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Woolshops in Halifax town centre on March 31 2020.

2. Lockdown

Woolshops in Halifax town centre on March 31 2020.

Woolshops in Halifax closed during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

3. Lockdown

Woolshops in Halifax closed during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Woolshops in Halifax closed during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

4. Lockdown

Woolshops in Halifax closed during the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

