Covid in Calderdale: are we in a better or worse situation than last Christmas?

However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country, including in Calderdale.

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed in Calderdale over the last year.

The analysis covers the time period 13 December 2020 to 13 December 2021.

How many positive cases are there in Calderdale?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Calderdale than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Calderdale recorded 111, 158% more than on the same day last year when 43 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Calderdale?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Calderdale.

Last year Calderdale recorded a total of 193 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 390 - 197 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 102.1% rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Calderdale.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year 3.3 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Calderdale, while in 2021 the death rate is 0.9.

Death rates are based on a seven day rolling average.

How many people are in hospital in Calderdale?

Hospital cases have also changed across Calderdale in the past year.

Last year on 14 December at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust there were 89 people in hospital and 9 people on mechanical ventilation beds, while this year there are 26 hospital cases and 6 people on mechanical ventilation beds.