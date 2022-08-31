News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Covid rates in Calderdale are stable but figures show slight rise in hospital admissions

COVID-19 rates in Calderdale are holding stable, latest data indicates.

By John Greenwood
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:30 am

Case rates remain lower than in the spring, varying from area to area with generally small increases or decreases as in previous summer weeks.

A general downward trend in COVID rates across Calderdale through recent summer weeks has continued.

Hospital admissions with COVID were up.

Aerial views of Brighouse

Most Popular

Calderdale-wide Government figures – which were last updated on August 24 – also show fewer tests were carried out.

The borough-wide Government figures show that between August 13, 2022, and August 19, 2022, four people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, no change on the previous seven days.

Between August 15, 2022, and August 21, 2022, 63 people went into hospital with coronavirus, an increase of ten per cent on the previous seven days.

There were 27 patients in hospital with coronavirus on August 23, 2022 – there was one patient in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between August 13, 2022, and August 19, 2022, two people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – a 50.0 per cent decrease compared to the previous seven days.

Between August 17, 2022, and August 23, 2022, there were 3,149 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of five per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links.

The Government’s Middle Super Output Area statistics break areas down to around 7,000 people.

For more health news visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Read More

Read More
B&M to expand Halifax store - this is when the location will close for work to t...
CalderdaleCovid ratesHospital admissionsGovernment