The number of people going to hospital with coronavirus has also fallen – however two people have passed away from the virus in the latest period, a 100 per cent increase in deaths on the previous seven days, according to the latest statistics.

Calderdale-wide Government figures – which were last updated on September 15, 2022 – show that between September 4 and September 10, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, the low figure variance meaning a percentage comparison to the previous seven days was not available.

Between September 6 and September 12, 2022, 19 people went into hospital with coronavirus, 40.6 per cent decrease on the previous seven days.

An illustration picture taken shows a model using a SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test contained in a Covid-19 Lateral Flow (LFT) self-test kit. Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were six patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 14, 2022 – there were no patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between September 4 and September 10, 2022, two people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, an increase of 100 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Between September 8 and September 14, 2022, there were 1,202 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 30.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on September 10, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on September 15).

A bird's eye view of Calderdale