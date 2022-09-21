Covid rates remain low and positive cases drop in Calderdale
COVID-19 rates remain low and positive case rates have dropped again in Calderdale.
The number of people going to hospital with coronavirus has also fallen – however two people have passed away from the virus in the latest period, a 100 per cent increase in deaths on the previous seven days, according to the latest statistics.
Calderdale-wide Government figures – which were last updated on September 15, 2022 – show that between September 4 and September 10, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, the low figure variance meaning a percentage comparison to the previous seven days was not available.
Between September 6 and September 12, 2022, 19 people went into hospital with coronavirus, 40.6 per cent decrease on the previous seven days.
Most Popular
There were six patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 14, 2022 – there were no patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between September 4 and September 10, 2022, two people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, an increase of 100 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Between September 8 and September 14, 2022, there were 1,202 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 30.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on September 10, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on September 15).
Todmorden West/Cornholme, 5 (case rate 52.5 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East/Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, under three cases; Mytholmroyd/Cragg Vale, under three cases; Sowerby/Luddenden Foot, under three cases; Sowerby Bridge, 4 (43.1); Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland, 6 (68.7); Greetland/Stainland, 11 (116.2); Elland, 9 (86.1); Rastrick West, 5 (62.9); Rastrick East, under three cases; Brighouse, 3 (38.1); Clifton/Bailiff Bridge, under three cases; Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram & Shelf, under three cases; Central Halifax & Boothtown, 4 (45.5); Illingworth/Ogden, under three cases; Norton Tower/Mount Tabor, under three cases; Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley & Ovenden West, 5 (64.4); Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram/Siddal, 7 (83.6); Pellon West & Highroad Well, under three cases, Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, 6 (83.3); Skircoat Green, under three cases.