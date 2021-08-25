Halifax singer Lizzie Jones among dozens who received coronavirus vaccine at The Acapulco nightclub

Lizzie Jones with her baby Bella

Soprano Lizzie, who founded the Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund in honour of her husband, received her second vaccination at the clinic held at the nightclub on Sunday afternoon.

The busy mum-of-three from Northowram, who was there with her youngest child Bella, said: "I got my first vaccine at the Piece Hall in June and I’ve been waiting until I could get my second.

"These pop-up clinics are great for me as it means I’m not tied to an appointment which I might find difficult to keep.

Student Jake Millington was among those vaccinated at The Acapulco

“I’m currently breastfeeding Bella and it was really important to me to get the vaccine as soon as I could. I’m happy I’m now fully vaccinated.

“My sister is a nurse working in ICU. She’s coming home, sharing some really sad stories, particularly about the numbers of young people in hospital who haven’t had the vaccine.”

The walk-in session saw shots of a different kind being served up at The Acapulco.

Jake Millington, from Halifax, also came to the club to get his second vaccination. The University of Lincoln student described having COVID-19 whilst at university.

“Covid-19 was very unpleasant. I felt very unwell and didn’t enjoy isolating in my room,” he said.

“I should have been travelling around Japan with a friend right now, but my trip was cancelled. I saw there was a clinic here today, so wanted to get my second jab. I’m looking forward to finally being able to travel.”

More than 1,000 people called in to walk-in vaccination clinics in Calderdale over the last week.

126,379 second doses have now been given in Calderdale. 1,540 under 18s have had one dose of the vaccine.

Daily walk-in clinics continue to be offered across Calderdale at GP practices and community pharmacies.

There will be another walk-in clinic at The Acapulco on Wednesday, September 1 between 6pm and 9pm.

Full details about all the clinics, including who these are suitable for, can be found on NHS Calderdale’s website at www.calderdale.ccg.nhs/grabajab.