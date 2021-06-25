Halifax teacher’s plea for people to get the Covid-19 jab

Abderrahmane Fadil, 60, who was admitted to hospital, “gasping for breath”, said: “Refusing the jab was the biggest mistake of my life. I would go to hell and back now to get the vaccine.

“COVID is not something to be played with. It’s not a joke. The vaccine is a life-saver for mankind. It’s vital to survive so please do not hesitate to get it as I did.”

Mr Fadil, who lives in Bradford with his wife, Khadija and two young sons, Rayan, nine and Aryan, seven, became emotional when speaking of his “epic journey of recovery” from the virus. He spent nine days on a COVID ward at BRI, part of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Abderrahmane Fadil

“When I was brought in, I was gasping for breath and my temperature had soared. I was very frightened. My little boys were crying; they have cried every day when ‘FaceTiming’ me. I’ve just kept trying to reassure them that daddy won’t die and he’ll be home soon but at times I wasn’t sure.”

Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Mr Fadil lived in London for many years, where he studied medicine and forensic science. He moved north and trained as a teacher and now teaches a variety of subjects including science at a number of schools in West Yorkshire.

He was offered the COVID-19 vaccine back in February when people aged 60 and over were called.