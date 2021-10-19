Halifax's Acapulco nightclub to host Halloween themed Covid-19 vaccination clinic

The Acapulco nightclub.

The previous vaccination clinic proved to be a great success, and helped those individuals get vaccinated that suffer anxiety from entering clinical places.

This NHS and the Acapulco are holding the UK’s first Halloween themed vaccination clinic on Sunday, October 31 from 1pm-4pm, for the first or second vaccination.

Everyone that receives a vaccine at the clinic will receive a SubWay voucher, and an Acca pass that will entitle them to three free entries (valid until November 30).