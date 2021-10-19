Halifax's Acapulco nightclub to host Halloween themed Covid-19 vaccination clinic
Following the popularity of the last vaccination clinic, the Acapulco nightclub is once again collaborating with the NHS for a walk-in vaccination clinic for over 18’s to have the Covid-19 vaccine.
The previous vaccination clinic proved to be a great success, and helped those individuals get vaccinated that suffer anxiety from entering clinical places.
This NHS and the Acapulco are holding the UK’s first Halloween themed vaccination clinic on Sunday, October 31 from 1pm-4pm, for the first or second vaccination.
Everyone that receives a vaccine at the clinic will receive a SubWay voucher, and an Acca pass that will entitle them to three free entries (valid until November 30).
Halloween music will be played, and members of club's staff will be dressed for the occasion. NHS staff will be dressed in their normal uniform, and follow standard Covid procedures.