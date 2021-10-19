Here's your chance to grill experts on how to keep safe as Calderdale sees "higher than ever" coronavirus rates

Calderdale Council's Director of Public Health Deborah Harkins

Calderdale Council is holding the latest in a series of online Q and A sessions on its Facebook page on Thursday at 7pm.

Deborah Harkins, the council’s Director of Public Health, will be joined on the panel by David Birkenhead, Executive Medical Director at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust; Dr Lisa Pickles, a local GP and lead for the vaccination programme; and Stuart Hillary, Headteacher at Park Lane Academy.

The theme of the event is how people can continue to protect themselves and their loved ones from Covid-19. The panellists will be answering questions about the booster jab, vaccinations for children and young people, and the winter flu jab.

Ms Harkins said: "With Covid-19 being widespread in our communities and case rates higher than ever in Calderdale, we know that some local people may feel anxious as we head into the colder months.

“Our latest live online Q and A session will give people the opportunity to ask about how can we all get the best possible protection, including questions on the vaccines and the flu jab.

"Along with my colleagues on the panel, we will address any concerns and give clear advice that you can trust.

“Due to lots of Covid-19 cases in school-age children and young people at the moment, as half-term approaches we’re encouraging families to be extra careful if they’re helping out with childcare, especially if they are more vulnerable due to being older or having underlying health conditions.