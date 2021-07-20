Latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Halifax and Calderdale
How many Covid cases are in my area? Latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Halifax and Calderdale

These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale over the last seven days.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 7:00 am

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to July 13.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Brighouse

42 new cases (up 4 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 528.2

2. Central Halifax & Boothtown

45 new cases (up 23 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 515.5

3. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge

22 new cases (down 13 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 238.7

4. Elland

68 new cases (up 34 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 640.0

