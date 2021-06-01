Latest weekly Covid figures for every area of Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and more
These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale that saw a rise in cases over the last seven days.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 9:14 am
According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to May 26. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.
