Micro areas in Calderdale report a slight increase in COVID-19 case numbers

Borough-wide Government figures show that between June 2, 2022, and June 8, 2022, six people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, no change on the previous seven days.

Between May 30, 2022, and June 5, 2022, 14 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a 26.3 per cent decrease on the previous seven days.

There were nine patients in hospital with coronavirus on June 7, 2022, but no patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Beacon Hill, Halifax.

Between June 2, 2022, and June 8, 2022, there were no deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – a decrease of 100 per cent on the previous seven days.

Between June 6, 2022, and June 12, 2022, there were 4,252 COVID tests carried out, a 11.4 per cent increase compared to the previous seven days.

Calderdale Council’s coronavirus dashboard now refers people to the Government site via links.

The Government’s Middle Super Output Area statistics break areas down to around 7,000 people.

The data below showing the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on June 8, 2022.

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.