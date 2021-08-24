A total of 23,216 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Calderdale when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 23 (Monday), up from 22,863 on Friday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 95,434 over the period, to 6,524,581.

More than 350 coronavirus cases diagnosed in Calderdale over the weekend

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down over the weekend in Calderdale.

The dashboard shows 327 people had died in the area by August 23 (Monday) – down from 328 on Friday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,433 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Calderdale.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Calderdale have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 129,073 people had received both jabs by August 22 (Sunday) – 74% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.