More than 360,000 Covid-19 vaccines given in Calderdale as borough marks a year since first jab

Chairman of NHS Calderdale CCG, Dr Steven Cleasby,

An impressive 360,933 vaccine doses (including first doses, second doses and boosters) have been given in the borough since that first jab a year ago.

That includes vaccinations at local vaccination centres run by groups of GP practices, though Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and community pharmacies, as well as numerous pop-up clinics in local communities.

NHS Calderdale CCG is renewing its plea for people who have not been vaccinated or are due their booster to come forward as soon as possible to help in an ongoing bid to drive down Covid-19 case rates.

Chairman of NHS Calderdale CCG, Dr Steven Cleasby, said: “The Calderdale vaccination team – GPs, pharmacists, NHS and council staff, volunteers and community organisations – have worked tirelessly to deliver the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history and we are delighted with the success of the programme to date.

“We must not become complacent. Covid-19 case rates continue to rise across the region and there is now the added threat posed by the new Omicron variant.

"If you are eligible for the booster or you have not yet had your first or second dose please do come forward for your jab. It will give yourself and your loved ones vital protection over Christmas and the coming weeks.”

Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, added: “As we reflect on the last 12 months since the very first Covid-19 vaccination in Calderdale, we can be really proud of the incredible joint effort that has helped deliver over 360,000 vaccinations to protect people in the borough.

“Working together as Calderdale Cares, the partnership will continue to work tirelessly to deliver the booster campaign. I’d like to thank everyone that’s been involved, including council staff, health professionals, volunteers, community groups and everyone who’s taken up the offer of vaccine – showing the usual Calderdale kindness for others.

“Our fight against the virus continues and it’s really important that we all take up the offer of the booster vaccine, especially with the developing situation with the Omicron variant. I know that Calderdale residents will step up once again and show their commitment to looking after each other.”

Calderdale Council’s Director for Public Health, Debs Harkins, said: “Twelve months ago, we started an incredible journey as we began the rollout the Covid-19 vaccination programme, protecting people in Calderdale from serious illness.

"Throughout the year the response from everyone involved has been astounding and although it’s been a tough 12 months, the efforts of an amazing partnership have made a real difference and saved so many lives.

“Boosting immunity through vaccination is a really important way to prevent serious illness from Covid-19. As we head into what’s likely to be another difficult winter period, I encourage everyone to take up the offer of a booster as soon as possible, or if you haven’t yet received your first or second dose, make sure you book as soon as you can.

“We all want to have a safe and enjoyable Christmas, so let’s keep up the good work and protect ourselves, our loved ones and our hard-working health and social care services.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has updated its guidance to recommend boosters are offered to all adults and that the gap between the second dose and booster vaccination is reduced to three months.