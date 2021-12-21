Number of Covid-19 vaccines delivered in Calderdale up a staggering 63 per cent in last week

Dr Steven Cleasby, Clinical Chair of NHS Calderdale CCG

Thanks to the amazing work of NHS vaccination teams and partners, over 16,000 vaccinations were delivered across the district - a jump of more than 63 per cent compared to the previous week and the highest number of boosters delivered to date.

Vaccine clinics are popping up all over Calderdale as part of the drive to get everyone protected against Covid-19.

Extra clinics - both with bookable appointments and walk-in sessions - are being hosted in GP practices, pharmacies and other locations across the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 370,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been delivered in Calderdale since the first jab was given on December 15, 2020, and the number of jabs is increasing daily as teams rush to offer boosters to everyone over the age of 18 to help protect them against the Omicron variant.

Dr Majid Azeb, a GP at Spring Hall Group Practice, said: “People are rightly being encouraged to get a Covid-19 vaccination as soon as they are eligible and GP practices across Calderdale are contacting patients and asking them to book a vaccination at one of their local clinics.

“To make it easier to grab-a-jab at a convenient time, many local practices and pharmacies are also holding walk-in vaccination clinics. And I want to make it clear that it’s never too late to get vaccinated. Whether you want a booster vaccination or still haven’t had your first dose of the vaccine, our local vaccination teams are here to help. If you’re unsure about anything and want to speak to someone. Staff at any of our vaccination sessions are happy to answer your questions.”

Dr Steven Cleasby, Clinical Chair of NHS Calderdale CCG, wants to reassure people that while the vaccination programme is vital, GP practices are still there to treat people.

“If you’re worried about something that isn’t getting better and need to speak to a clinician, please don’t put it off because you may think that the NHS is too busy with the vaccination programme,” he said.

“Your GP and the NHS are still here to care for you and your family. All appointments are being triaged to help keep people safe, which means that when you call your GP practice you’ll be asked some questions to help us make sure you’re seen in the most appropriate way by the most appropriate member of the team.”