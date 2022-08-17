Number of positive tests in Calderdale increase - but generally rates remain lower than earlier in summer
The number of positive COVID tests rose in latest figures but generally rates remain lower in Calderdale than earlier in the summer.
Hospital admissions with COVID were also down but the number of deaths of people who passed away within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test showed a big increase on the previous seven-day period.
Calderdale-wide Government figures – which were last updated on August 10 – show fewer tests were carried out.
The borough-wide Government figures show that between July 30, and August 5, 2022, ten people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, a 66.7 per cent increase on the previous seven days.
Between August 1, 2022, and August 7, 2022, 66 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a 32 per cent decrease on the previous seven days.
There were 56 patients in hospital with coronavirus on August 9, 2022 – there were two patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between July 30, 2022, and August 5, 2022, seven people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – a 133.3 per cent decrease compared to the previous seven days.
Between August 3, 2022, and August 9, 2022, there were 3,806 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 2.3 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
Todmorden West and Cornholme, 4 (case rate 42.0 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, 7 (122.6); Hebden Bridge, 6 (64.9); Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, 4 (46.8); Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, under three cases; Sowerby Bridge, 5 (53.9); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 7 (80.2); Greetland and Stainland, 5 (52.8); Elland, 12 (114.7); Rastrick West, 8 (100.6); Rastrick East, 5 (85.7); Brighouse, 11 (139.8); Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, 8 (86.4); Hipperholme, 9 (142.9); Northowram and Shelf, 8 (83.6); Central Halifax and Boothtown, 5 (56.8); Illingworth and Ogden, 11 (176.4); Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, 6 (88.2); Mixenden, 6 (110.2); Wheatley and Ovenden West, 6 (77.3); Ovenden East, 5 (88.2); Southowram and Siddal, 7 (83.6); Pellon West and Highroad Well, 6 (66.9), Pellon East, under three cases; King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, 6 (83.3); Skircoat Green, 10 (141.8).