Number of residents who have had two doses of Covid vaccine in every area of Calderdale
This is the percentage of adults who had had two doses of a Covid vaccine in each neighbourhood of Calderdale, up to and including July 6.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 8:10 am
The Government data shows the percentage of all people aged 18 and over who have been vaccinated. The data is calculated by dividing the total number of people who have received a vaccination by the population and multiplying by 100.
Page 1 of 7