Dr Ed Bylina who retired as a GP at Bankfield Surgery six years ago but has returned to help with the vaccination programme.

Picture special: Meet some of Calderdale's vaccine heroes

Volunteers from all walks of life have been giving up their time to help Calderdale's medical workers vaccinate the borough against coronavirus.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:42 pm

Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network has been sharing details of some of those helping at its vaccination clinics at Bankfield Surgery in Elland. As well as dedicated clinical staff and medical students, there have been volunteers including retired GPs, a part-time bookkeeper, a retired Nestle worker, someone on furlough and a cardiologist from Kazakhstan who came to Britain looking for asylum. Dr Lisa Pickles, Clinical Lead for Vaccination Programme at Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network: “The volunteers who have been helping us are simply amazing, they have worked so many hours, continued to turn up early with a smile on their face."

1. Picture special: Meet some of Calderdale's vaccine heroes

David McKay has been volunteering as a steward since earlier this year due to currently being out of work. He first came to volunteer through the Royal Voluntary Service and has volunteered all over Calderdale at surgeries and hubs since the beginning of the year.

2. Picture special: Meet some of Calderdale's vaccine heroes

Steward Andrew Moger who retired from Nestle in Halifax and is a veteran of the British Army Inventory.

3. Picture special: Meet some of Calderdale's vaccine heroes

Behram Asfand-E-yal is a first-year medical student at Manchester University who is being paid to help with the vaccination programme.

4. Picture special: Meet some of Calderdale's vaccine heroes

Caroline Gibson is currently furloughed from a company in Elland and has been volunteering since January 2021.

