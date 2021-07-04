Picture special: Meet some of Calderdale's vaccine heroes

Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network has been sharing details of some of those helping at its vaccination clinics at Bankfield Surgery in Elland. As well as dedicated clinical staff and medical students, there have been volunteers including retired GPs, a part-time bookkeeper, a retired Nestle worker, someone on furlough and a cardiologist from Kazakhstan who came to Britain looking for asylum. Dr Lisa Pickles, Clinical Lead for Vaccination Programme at Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network: “The volunteers who have been helping us are simply amazing, they have worked so many hours, continued to turn up early with a smile on their face."