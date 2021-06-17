Piece Hall primed for second walk-in vaccination event this weekend

More than 600 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at the Piece Hall over the Spring Bank Holiday Weekend, but organisers are hoping that even more people will come to the next session, which is open to everyone who is eligible but has not-yet taken up the offer of a vaccination.

Anyone who is yet to be vaccinated can get their first dose at this session. People who received their first Pfizer vaccination over eight weeks ago (before 23 April 2021) are also being encouraged to come along to get their second vaccination.

New analysis by Public Health England shows for the first time that two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta variant of the virus. Two doses give more than 90% protection against needing hospital treatment for illness caused by the new Delta variant.

The walk-in clinic at the Piece Hall will be open from 4-7pm on Friday 18th June, 10am-5pm on Saturday 19th June and 10am-5pm on Sunday 20th June, subject to vaccine availability.

Vaccinations will be carried out by experienced clinicians and vaccinators from GP practices around Calder and Ryburn and North Halifax Primary Care Networks.

Trained volunteers will also be on hand to speak to people over the weekend and answer any questions about COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr Lisa Pickles of Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network, said: “The last walk-in clinic we held in the Piece Hall was a phenomenal success. To have vaccinated over 600 people is fantastic. People shared lots of positive feedback about how convenient it was and that they had found it helpful to be able to discuss any questions they had with the team.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to arrange another walk-in vaccination clinic so soon. It’s really important to get your vaccination as soon as you can to protect both you and your loved ones.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “This has been a wonderful example of partnership in action. We had no hesitation in welcoming our NHS colleagues into The Piece Hall and we were proud to support our colleagues in hosting the ‘walk-in’, which seemed to work so well.

“I took advantage of the last walk-in clinic and received my second jab, and I would encourage all adults to get vaccinated so we can begin to live our lives to the full, again.”