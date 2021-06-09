Piece Hall primed for second walk-in vaccination weekend

More than 600 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at the Piece Hall over the Spring Bank Holiday Weekend and organisers are hoping that even more people will come to the next session, which is open to everyone who is eligible but has not-yet taken up the offer of a vaccination.

People who received their first Pfizer vaccination before 23 April 2021 are also being encouraged to come along to get their second vaccination and make sure they get the highest possible level of protection from the coronavirus.

Vaccinations will be carried out by experienced clinicians and vaccinators from GP practices around Calder and Ryburn and North Halifax Primary Care Networks.

Trained volunteers will also be on hand to speak to people over the weekend and answer any questions about COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr Lisa Pickles of Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network, said: “The last walk-in clinic we held in the Piece Hall was a phenomenal success. To have vaccinated over 600 people is fantastic. People shared lots of positive feedback about how convenient it was and that they had found it helpful to be able to discuss any questions they had with the team.

“I’m pleased we’ve been able to arrange another walk-in vaccination clinic so soon but if you are 25 or over you can book an appointment now so please don’t delay. It’s really important to get your vaccination as soon as you can to protect both you and your loved ones.”

Nicky Chance-Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “This has been a wonderful example of partnership in action. We had no hesitation in welcoming our NHS colleagues into The Piece Hall and we were proud to support our colleagues in hosting the ‘walk-in’, which seemed to work so well.

“I took advantage of the last walk-in clinic and received my second jab, and I would encourage all adults to get vaccinated so we can begin to live our lives to the full, again.”

People aged 25 or over, and those who turn 25 before 1 July 2021, can now book their COVID-19 vaccine online at nhs.uk/CovidVaccination.

The latest vaccination figures in Calderdale are:

Figures published on Thursday 3 June showed vaccination teams in Calderdale have now vaccinated a total of 124,943 people.

85,393 people have had their second jabs

12,767 jabs were given in the preceding week