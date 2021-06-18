Popular Piece Hall restaurant shut until next week due to coronavirus

The Piece Hall

The Trading Rooms will be closed until Friday, June 25 after a member of staff tested positive the disease.

The Piece Hall has posted on social media: "Sadly, our Trading Rooms restaurant and bar will be closed until next Friday due to one member of the serving team testing positive for Covid-19.

"So sorry about this. We’ve been in touch with those who’ve booked Sunday #FathersDay2021, and we’ve made an alternative offer.

"This will be pre-booked table service, under our newly installed marquees, with a different team of staff & food provided by @elderhalifax and the popular Zorba the Greek. There won’t be table service for those without a booking, but Zorba and a pop up bar will look after you.

"Our apologies again, but your health and safety and that of our colleagues in the restaurant takes priority. Everywhere else, shops and bars, open as usual. Thank you."

Meanwhile, The Piece Hall is hosting its second pop-up vaccination clinic this weekend.

Anyone who is eligible but has not yet had a jab is being urged to visit the walk-in vaccine centre, as well as people who received their first Pfizer vaccination before April 23 and are yet to get their second vaccination.