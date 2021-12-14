The areas of Halifax and Calderdale where Covid rates are rising and falling as all adults offered booster vaccine

The areas of Halifax where Covid rates are rising and falling

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus in every area of Calderdale over the seven days up to December 7.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

These figures come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all adults are offered the chance to book a Covid booster before the end of 2021.

1 . Central Halifax & Boothtown 22 cases (up 3 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 250.1 Photo Sales

2 . Brighouse 24 cases (down 1 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 305.1 Photo Sales

3 . Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 40 cases (up 15 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 431.8 Photo Sales

4 . Elland 31 cases (up 8 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 296.4 Photo Sales