The areas of Halifax and Calderdale where Covid rates are rising or falling as figures continue to rise

These are the latest coronavirus figures for areas of Calderdale over the last seven days.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:12 am

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to June 22. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

1. Central Halifax & Boothtown

16 new cases (down 1 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 183.3

2. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge

10 new cases (up 4 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 108.5

3. King Cross

24 new cases (up 13 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 351.3

4. Hebden Bridge

17 new cases (up 6 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 183.9

