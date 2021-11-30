The areas of Halifax where Covid rates are rising or falling as face mask rules return

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus in every area of Calderdale over the seven days up to November 23.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

These figures come as face coverings are once again mandatory in shops and on public transport and all travellers returning to the UK will require PCR testing.

Central Halifax & Boothtown 19 cases (up 3 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 216.0

Brighouse 13 cases (down 3 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 165.3

Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 27 cases (down 1 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 291.5

Elland 22 cases (down 2 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 210.4