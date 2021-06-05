Todmorden town centre

Residents of the Calderdale town have now been advised to socialise outdoors and mass testing will be available to anyone living in the area.

The Delta variant is more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

Calderdale Council has re-issued advice to limit mixing with other households, wear a face covering, and meet others outdoors when possible.

The PCR 'surge' testing will begin in Todmorden next week and those without symptoms can still be tested.

.The council's director of public health Deborah Harkins said: “The fantastic joint efforts of people in Calderdale have helped to drive down our local rates in recent months. However, cases are now gradually increasing in Calderdale, and across the whole borough there has been an increase in cases of the Delta variant in the last week. The number of Delta cases is still low but is increasing quickly, reflecting the situation across the country.

“A cluster of Delta cases has been found in Todmorden and the evidence from contact tracing shows that this transmission started through socialising in the evening.

“If you’re out and about in the good weather this weekend, please make sure you play your part, be vigilant and take extra care. By taking preventative action together, through the five big things, we can stop things getting worse.