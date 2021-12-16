Vaccine passports: The neighbourhoods in Calderdale with the fewest people jabbed

Parliament passed measures to introduce Covid passes on Tuesday (December 14), despite a large Tory rebellion.

People in England will now have to provide an NHS Covid Pass proving their vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

But with lateral flow tests unavailable for home delivery on the Government website at various points in the past week, those who have not been vaccinated could find it difficult to obtain a pass.

Latest data from NHS England shows almost six million people aged 12 and over have still not received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

In Calderdale an estimated 26,254 had not been vaccinated by December 5.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Calderdale with some areas having far higher levels of vaccine uptake than others.

Here we reveal the local areas with the greatest number of unvaccinated people.

1. Pellon West & Highroad Well In Pellon West & Highroad Well 2,109 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 30.3% of the over-12 population.

2. Pellon East In Pellon East 1,859 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 28.8% of the over-12 population.

3. King Cross In King Cross 1,824 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 33.5% of the over-12 population.

4. Central Halifax & Boothtown In Central Halifax & Boothtown 1,768 people are not yet vaccinated. This represents 23.0% of the over-12 population.