Walk-in vaccination clinic at the Piece Hall this weekend

This walk-in clinic is open to anyone who has not yet had their first or second dose of the vaccine.

The walk-in clinic comes eight weeks since the last Piece Hall clinic took place. This offers the perfect opportunity for those who received their first vaccine on or before 18-20 June to come and get their second dose.

Young people aged 16-17 are also invited to take this opportunity to walk-in and grab a jab.

Last week the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation), which provides expert advice on vaccinations to UK health departments, recommended young people aged 16 and 17 receive the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them from COVID-19.

Young people will be offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This will provide around 80 per cent protection against hospitalisation. Protection could be even higher as younger people respond better to vaccines and even greater for those who have had the COVID-19 infection.

Further work on effectiveness and safety in this age group is being done before the JCVI provides further guidance on whether a second vaccine dose should be offered to healthy 16 to 17 year-olds later to increase the level of protection and contribute towards longer term protection.

Young people do not need the consent of their parent or guardian to have the vaccine.

Clinicians and trained volunteers will be on hand to speak to anyone over the weekend and answer any questions about the COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr Lisa Pickles of Calder and Ryburn Primary Care Network said: “We know lots of young people are keen to get their vaccine. The pandemic has been particularly hard for young people who have missed out on so many things.

“Many will be looking forward to starting college or an apprenticeship next month and enjoying all the freedoms that will bring. The more of us who are vaccinated, the safer we all are. Having the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and keep friends and family safe.”

The Piece Hall walk-in clinic is open:

Friday 13 August 4 – 5.30pm

Saturday 14 August 10am – 5pm

Sunday 15 August 10am – 4pm

More opportunities to walk-in an get a COVID-19 vaccine in Calderdale along with answers to questions about the vaccination programme are available on NHS