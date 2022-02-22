Weekly Covid figures for every area of Calderdale as Government set to end Covid rules

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus in every area of Calderdale over the seven days up to February 15.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

This week Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all Covid restrictions will end in England on Thursday and free mass testing will stop from April 1.

1. Brighouse 18 cases (down 8 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 228.8 Photo Sales

2. Central Halifax & Boothtown 15 cases (down 21 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 170.5 Photo Sales

3. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 31 cases (down 11 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 334.6 Photo Sales

4. Elland 42 cases (down 15 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 401.6 Photo Sales