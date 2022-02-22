Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Weekly Covid figures for every area of Calderdale as Government set to end Covid rules

These are the latest coronavirus figures for every area of Calderdale over the last seven days.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 8:50 am

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus in every area of Calderdale over the seven days up to February 15.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals. Pictures from Google Street View are for illustrative purposes only. The rolling rates are expressed per 100,000.

This week Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all Covid restrictions will end in England on Thursday and free mass testing will stop from April 1.

1. Brighouse

18 cases (down 8 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 228.8

2. Central Halifax & Boothtown

15 cases (down 21 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 170.5

3. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge

31 cases (down 11 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 334.6

4. Elland

42 cases (down 15 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 401.6

