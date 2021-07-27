Weekly Covid figures for every area of Halifax, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and more

According to the latest Government figures, these are all the confirmed cases of coronavirus over the seven days up to July 20.

Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the totals.

1. Central Halifax & Boothtown 53 cases (up 8 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 607.2

2. Brighouse 40 cases (down 2 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 503.1

3. Clifton & Bailiff Bridge 34 cases (up 12 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 368.8

4. Elland 83 cases (up 15 on the previous week). Rolling rate: 781.2