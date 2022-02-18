Young people in Calderdale urged to get their Covid-19 jab this half-term

Clinics for 12 to 15-year-olds will be available throughout the week to make it even easier for young people to get their jabs.

They include Boots in Halifax town centre, which has a clinic every day next week.

With rates of infection remaining high in children in Years 7 to 11, experts are urging people to get both doses, even if they’ve already had Covid, rather than risk getting Long Covid or missing out on school and social activities.

Vaccine clinics are running every day next week.

Director of Public Health Anna Hartley, Lead Vaccination Adviser for the West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme, says she hasn’t hesitated to get her children vaccinated as soon as they were eligible.

“As the mum of two girls, aged 12 and 15, I know personally how important it is for them to get vaccinated," she said.

"We know that people can get Covid again and again and even if it doesn’t make them seriously ill, there’s still the risk of Long Covid or developing further complications.

“My daughters have both had Covid but I don’t want to run the risk of them getting it again as it might be more severe or mean they miss out on more of their education and time with friends.

"It’s also important to both me and my daughters that we are doing all we can to protect my parents, who are in their 70s.

"Having the vaccine gives us the reassurance that we’re all as protected as possible.”

Neil Smurthwaite, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination rollout in Calderdale, said: “This half-term offers the perfect opportunity to get your child protected, by visiting one of our special walk-in clinics for 12 to 15-year-olds, or booking an appointment online.

"We’re also offering second doses in school clinics but if your child’s school hasn’t been visited yet, or they weren’t able to have it on that day, the half-term clinics offer another convenient way to make sure they’re fully protected."

Walk-in clinics for children aged 12 to 15 will run at the following centres during half-term - Boots Halifax, Monday to Sunday; Luddendenfoot Pharmacy, Monday to Friday; Medichem Pharmacy, Northowram, Monday to Friday; Todmorden Health Centre, Tuesday; Spring Hall Surgery, Halifax, Saturday.

For more information visit www.calderdaleccg.nhs.uk/grabajab. To book an appointment, visit www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or call 119.