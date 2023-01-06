As Calderdale Royal Hospital bosses warned of high numbers of patients with flu in hospitals this week, the district’s place lead for West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Robin Tuddenham, described a picture ‘serious but good’ relative to the wider regional and national picture.

Health staff were working hard and services were still functioning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But people should recognise the strain on the system is severe. It is all very public and all very challenging,” he told members of Calderdale Health and Wellbeing Board

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust, which runs Calderdale Royal Hospital, said: “We are currently seeing high numbers of patients with flu in our hospitals.” Picture: Google Images

“We are looking to minimise harm and risk but we are working in the context of finite resource,” he said.

It is not just the sheer volume of people going to their health services – there was also a degree of frailty of patients having an impact as discharging them back into the community was harder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issues at A&E and handover from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to hospital was challenging.

Pressures would not clear quickly and some issues, particularly staffing, were long term and would not be solved overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council's chief executive Robin Tuddenham

Mr Tuddenham, who is Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, said there is not one part of the system affected more than any other but all elements were under pressure – primary, secondary, tertiary and social care, from GP services to hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting heard vaccine take-ups for flu and Covid were lower than in recent years and this was translating into more people being hospitalised, including younger people with health conditions such as asthma.

Members urged people to use services wisely in the context, acknowledging they needed good, promoted advice on how to do this, for example using pharmacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said choices people were being asked to make were not always available – for example there were no longer the “walk-in” health centres Calderdale once had – but people were highly anxious and if they could not get help from another source ended up in A&E.

Coun Adam Wilkinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health chiefs said extra resource had been commissioned to fund some enhanced access with some appointments available seven days a week.

Options to increase bed numbers were also being examined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to most critical need, for example cancer care, was strong in the context of national targets.

Board Chair, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) said the situation was one not seen before and hopefully will not see again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Tim Swift

The figures were not acceptable, but were not as bad as the “horror stories” being seen in other parts of the country, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members needed to look at how they could further support under pressure staff.

“I fear if we don’t, the impact on services going forward is going to be dramatic,” said Coun Swift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust, which runs Calderdale Royal Hospital, posted on Twitter: “If you've ever had flu, you'll know how poorly it can make you feel. We are currently seeing high numbers of patients with flu in our hospitals.”

According to NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, the county’s health and care services remain under significant pressure due to the number of people attending A&E departments; contacting NHS111; accessing GPs, community and mental health services and calling 999 over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase in the number of people seeking help, is alongside the challenges of a difficult winter, and health bosses have urged the public to choose NHS services wisely.

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director for NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, added: “We currently have high numbers of people coming to A&E with flu-like symptoms. Please be aware that flu symptoms – cough, fever, chills, headaches and aching muscles - can hit suddenly and severely but most people don’t need hospital care or antibiotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Self-care with rest and sleep, keeping warm, drinking plenty of fluids and taking paracetamol appropriately will help. Signs you need medical attention urgently with flu are if you also have sudden or increasing chest pain, difficulty breathing, especially at rest, or if you start coughing up blood.

"People can also help their local NHS services by finding out if they’re eligible for their COVID-19 booster and flu vaccines as this importantly helps keep people well”.