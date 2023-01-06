Council chief warns of severe pressures facing Calderdale's health system this winter
Every part of Calderdale’s health system is under severe pressure – but although the situation is challenging it is not as bad as some reported in other parts of the country.
As Calderdale Royal Hospital bosses warned of high numbers of patients with flu in hospitals this week, the district’s place lead for West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Robin Tuddenham, described a picture ‘serious but good’ relative to the wider regional and national picture.
Health staff were working hard and services were still functioning.
“But people should recognise the strain on the system is severe. It is all very public and all very challenging,” he told members of Calderdale Health and Wellbeing Board
“We are looking to minimise harm and risk but we are working in the context of finite resource,” he said.
It is not just the sheer volume of people going to their health services – there was also a degree of frailty of patients having an impact as discharging them back into the community was harder.
Issues at A&E and handover from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to hospital was challenging.
Pressures would not clear quickly and some issues, particularly staffing, were long term and would not be solved overnight.
Mr Tuddenham, who is Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, said there is not one part of the system affected more than any other but all elements were under pressure – primary, secondary, tertiary and social care, from GP services to hospitals.
The meeting heard vaccine take-ups for flu and Covid were lower than in recent years and this was translating into more people being hospitalised, including younger people with health conditions such as asthma.
Members urged people to use services wisely in the context, acknowledging they needed good, promoted advice on how to do this, for example using pharmacies.
But Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said choices people were being asked to make were not always available – for example there were no longer the “walk-in” health centres Calderdale once had – but people were highly anxious and if they could not get help from another source ended up in A&E.
Health chiefs said extra resource had been commissioned to fund some enhanced access with some appointments available seven days a week.
Options to increase bed numbers were also being examined.
Access to most critical need, for example cancer care, was strong in the context of national targets.
Board Chair, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) said the situation was one not seen before and hopefully will not see again.
The figures were not acceptable, but were not as bad as the “horror stories” being seen in other parts of the country, he said.
Members needed to look at how they could further support under pressure staff.
“I fear if we don’t, the impact on services going forward is going to be dramatic,” said Coun Swift.
Earlier this week Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust, which runs Calderdale Royal Hospital, posted on Twitter: “If you've ever had flu, you'll know how poorly it can make you feel. We are currently seeing high numbers of patients with flu in our hospitals.”