Councillor who lost two loved ones to drug and alcohol asks about new Calderdale panel

A Calderdale councillor who says two of her family members suffered drink and alcohol deaths has been asking about a new panel formed in the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Dot Foster asked for more information about the establishment of the panel which will consider the circumstances in which people with drug and alcohol problems have died and will contribute to ongoing help for people struggling with substance issues,

She said it was an issue close to her heart as she had lost two family members to drug and alcohol-related deaths in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The wait for an inquest in some cases is interminable – it goes on forever and what you find out during the course of that is heartbreaking,” she said.

Halifax Town Hall

“Anything that we can do to improve our learning and improve people’s outcomes so they don’t end up a statistic is very, very welcome.”

The panel feeds back into a wide network, bringing together different agencies which work with people who are experiencing the serious problems, said the council’s cabinet member for Public Health, Coun Tim Swift.

He said a lot of the work built on the Burned Bridges report from three years ago, which examined the deaths of a number of homeless people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked at interconnections between people with high levels of homelessness, drug use, mental health problems and other issues and how the system at that point was failing.

“We have quite a robust recovery service, a lot of which is led by users and people with direct experience of drug abuse, which is incredibly valuable,” he said.