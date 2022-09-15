Covid-19 booster jabs being rolled out in Calderdale - even on day of The Queen's funeral

Some vaccination services will still be running on Monday (September 19), despite it being declared a bank holiday.

The Autumn booster rollout is first offering jabs to people aged 75 and over, frontline health and care workers, and those with weakened immune systems.

Next in line are people aged 65 and over, pregnant women and carers. This group can now book an appointment through the National Booking Service.

The NHS says it will contact eligible people when it is their turn.

Neil Smurthwaite, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme in Calderdale, said: “Although life has gone back to normal for most people, Covid hasn’t gone away and the boosters will help make sure those at greatest risk maintain high levels of protection against Covid-19 this winter.”