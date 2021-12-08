COVID-19 infection rates in Calderdale wards revealed as case rate shows slight rise again

In the latest weekly period from November 22, 2021, to November 28, 2021, the number of cases in the borough rose by 57 on the previous reporting period to 587, say Calderdale Council’s statistics, compiled before the Omicron variant was reported to have reached the UK.

This gives a case rate of 277.6 per 100,000 people, up 26.9 on the previous week.

Age ranges with the highest case rates per 100,000 were the 5-10s and 11-16s, while age ranges showing an increasing number of cases per 100,000 were 11-16s, 17-18s and 25-59s.

Covid-19 infection rates on the rise in Calderdale

Between November 13 and November 19, 2021, there were no deaths (up three on the previous reporting period).

As of December 1, 2021, there were 53 acute hospital beds occupied, down two on the previous period, and five intensive cared beds occupied (no change).

Between November 22, 2021, and November 28, 2021, there were 4,928 PCR tests taken (down seven on the previous equivalent period). There were 9,639 lateral flow tests carried out in the same period (up 71 on the previous period).

Case rates vary in different parts of the borough with some areas showing improved figures and some facing rises, according to Government data.

The Government’s Middle Super Output Area statistics break areas down to around 7,000 people.

The data below showing the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on December 1, 2021.

Todmorden West and Cornholme, 33 (case rate 346.5 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, 11 (192.7); Hebden Bridge, 30 (324.4); Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, 29 (339.4); Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, 19 (289.1); Sowerby Bridge, 35 (377.5); Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 33 (378.0); Greetland and Stainland, 31 (327.5); Elland, 28 (267.7); Rastrick West, 33 (415.1); Rastrick East, 21 (359.8); Brighouse, 26 (330.5); Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, 23 (248.3); Hipperholme, 29 (460.5); Northowram and Shelf, 24 (250.7); Central Halifax and Boothtown, 18 (204.6); Illingworth and Ogden, 17 (272.6); Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, 19 (279.3); Mixenden, 28 (514.4); Wheatley and Ovenden West, 27 (347.7); Ovenden East, 22 (388.2); Southowram and Siddal, 37 (441.8); Pellon West and Highroad Well, 14 (156.2), Pellon East, 7 (87.5); King Cross, 11 (161.3); Savile Park, 25 (347.0); Skircoat Green, 23 (326.1).