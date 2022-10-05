Covid-19 rates: Here are the latest figures for each area of Calderdale
The number of Covid cases in many parts of Calderdale have risen.
According to Government data, last updated on September 29, the number of positive tests has greatly increased.
But no one has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Between September 18 and September 24, 12 people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale – an increase of 500 per cent on the previous seven days.
Most Popular
Between September 20, and September 26, 23 people went into hospital with coronavirus – an increase of 21.1 per cent on the previous seven days.
There were 16 patients in hospital with coronavirus on September 28, and there was one patient in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.
Between September 18, and September 24, no one died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – which is no change compared to the previous seven days.
Between September 22, and September 28, there were 941 Covid-19 tests carried out - a drop of 9.8 per cent compared to the previous seven days.
The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on September 24, (these figures were also last updated on September 29).
When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.
Todmorden West and Cornholme, 8 (case rate 84.0 per 100,000 people)
Todmorden East and Walsden, under three cases
Hebden Bridge, 3 (32.4)
Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, 7 (81.9)
Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, under three cases
Sowerby Bridge, 7 (75.5)
Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, 8 (91.6)
Greetland and Stainland, 7 (73.9)
Elland, 6 (57.4); Rastrick West, 3 (37.7)
Rastrick East, 4 (68.5)
Brighouse, 4 (50.9)
Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, 8 (86.4)
Hipperholme, under three cases
Northowram and Shelf, under three cases
Central Halifax and Boothtown, 5 (56.8)
Illingworth and Ogden, under three cases
Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, 4 (58.8)
Mixenden, 4 (73.5)
Wheatley and Ovenden West, 3 (38.6)
Ovenden East, under three cases
Southowram and Siddal, 6 (71.6)
Pellon West and Highroad Well, under three cases
Pellon East, under three cases
King Cross, under three cases
Savile Park, 6 (83.3)
Skircoat Green, 12 (170.2)