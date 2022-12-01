Many areas have reported under three cases of the virus in the latest data and hospitalisations are also down.

Figures show that between November 13 and November 19, 2022, between zero and two people tested positive for the virus in Calderdale, no comparison made to previous week because of the low numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between November 15 and November 21, 2022, 31 people went into hospital with coronavirus, a decrease of 31.1 per cent on the previous seven days.

An aerial view of part of Calderdale

There were 22 patients in hospital with coronavirus on November 23, 2022, and no coronavirus patients in a hospital bed with a mechanical ventilator on the same date.

Between November 13 and November 19, 2022, one person died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, no change compared to the previous seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between November 17 and November 23, 2022, there were 850 COVID tests carried out, a decrease of 10.3 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Government data was last updated on November 24, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A generic image showing Covid-19 testing. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The data below shows the number of cases in each area and, in brackets, the case rate for that area, in the seven-day period ending on November 19, 2022 (these figures were also last updated on November 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

When there are less than three cases, the Government does not show the data to protect individuals’ identity.

Todmorden West and Cornholme, 4 (case rate 42.0 per 100,000 people); Todmorden East and Walsden, under three cases; Hebden Bridge, under three cases; Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, under three cases; Sowerby and Luddenden Foot, 4 (60.9); Sowerby Bridge, under three cases; Ripponden, Rishworth and Barkisland, under three cases; Greetland/Stainland, 4 (42.3); Elland, under three cases; Rastrick West, under three cases; Rastrick East, 4 (68.5); Brighouse, under three cases; Clifton and Bailiff Bridge, under three cases; Hipperholme, under three cases; Northowram/Shelf, under three cases; Central Halifax and Boothtown, under three cases; Illingworth/Ogden, under three cases; Norton Tower and Mount Tabor, 7 (102.9); Mixenden, under three cases; Wheatley and Ovenden West, under three cases; Ovenden East, under three cases; Southowram/Siddal, under three cases; Pellon West/Highroad Well, 4 (44.6), Pellon East, 3 (37.5); King Cross, under three cases; Savile Park, 3 (41.6); Skircoat Green, under three cases.