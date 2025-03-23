Covid lockdown five years on: Eerie pictures of Halifax town centre during lockdowns of 2020 and 2021

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 08:16 BST
March 23 marked five years since the announcement of the first national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 23, 2020 then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a total lockdown with legally-enforced restrictions on travel, work, and the right to be outdoors in a televised address to the whole of the UK.

It was life-changing for everyone and the impacts continue to this day.

Five years on, here are 14 pictures of Halifax town centre during lockdown.

Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson

1. Lockdown

Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The Woolshops in Halifax closed during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson

2. Lockdown

The Woolshops in Halifax closed during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson

3. Lockdown

The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson

4. Lockdown

The Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

