Covid lockdown five years on: Eerie pictures of Halifax town centre during lockdowns of 2020 and 2021

On March 23, 2020 then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a total lockdown with legally-enforced restrictions on travel, work, and the right to be outdoors in a televised address to the whole of the UK.
It was life-changing for everyone and the impacts continue to this day.
Five years on, here are 14 pictures of Halifax town centre during lockdown.
1. Lockdown
Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
2. Lockdown
The Woolshops in Halifax closed during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Lockdown
The Piece Hall in Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
4. Lockdown
The Westgate Arcade in Halifax town centre during Covid lockdown in March 2020. Picture Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.