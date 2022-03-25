Covid patient numbers at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Trust double in two weeks as plea is made

Executive Director for Nursing at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) Ellen Armistead is asking for the support of the public to make sure that everyone accessing or visiting healthcare settings continue to wear a face mask and follow hand hygiene and social distancing rules.

The number of patients in our hospitals testing positive for COVID-19 has more than doubled over the last fortnight from 46 to 105.

The increase looks even more stark when the Trust looks at the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 increasing from just 5 to 79 patients over the last fortnight.

Whilst the last of the government restrictions have now been lifted in the outside world, this is not the case in health settings such as our hospitals, GP practices, and pharmacies.

CHFT Executive Director for Nursing – Ellen Armistead said: “This increase in infections is placing extra strain on services and so we really need the support of the public to keep thinking Hands, Face and Space across healthcare settings so that our most vulnerable patients can continue to safely attend hospital, their GP surgery, pharmacy and other healthcare settings for advice, care and treatment.

“Wearing a face mask may be a bit of a nuisance, but this really is essential when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable and those working in our services.

“We want to thank everyone for their continued support and understanding”.