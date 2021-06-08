Davina McCall menopause show sparks new support group for Calderdale women

Doug Dennison and Logan Smith from Unmasked Mental Health.

Support team Unmasked Mental Health decided to start the group after being contacted by people who had seen the popular TV presenter’s recent Channel 4 programme Sex, Myths and the Menopause.

In it, she discovered that many women are prescribed with anti-depressants rather than menopause treatment and advice.

“After the documentary aired, a large number of our followers and group attendees emailed and messaged to asked us if we do anything just for women and focused around menopause, and if not could we please open one,” said one of Unmasked Mental Health’s founders Logan Smith.

“Menopause Matters will be a weekly group every Wednesday at 7pm for women who have experienced menopause or are currently going through menopause and would like to talk about it, share tips, help each other and do all this with no judgement or shame.”

The first meeting takes place on Wednesday, June 9. All sessions will be held at Unmasked Mental Health’s base at 4 Albion Street in Halifax and will be led by Rebecca Bolt.

Unmasked Mental Health began in February 2019 ad offers help through an app, peer support and a low-cost counselling service.