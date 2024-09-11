Dr's Casebook: Vary the protein in your diet to reduce the risk of hypertension

In terms of the protein in your diet the old adage about variety being the spice of life may hold truth.

​Eating a balanced diet is one of the main pieces of heath advice that doctors give. Whether it is for heart or bowel health, or to reduce the risk of cancer or diabetes a balanced diet is the important thing. In terms of the protein in your diet the old adage about variety being the spice of life may hold truth.

Dr Keith Souter writes: Research from China suggests that a balanced diet including protein from a greater variety of sources may help lower the risk of developing high blood pressure.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease. When it is left untreated, it is a major risk for both heart attacks and strokes. It is also well known that there is a strong correlation between poor diet quality and increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death from heart attacks and strokes.

In this study health information was analysed for nearly 12,200 adults living in China who were included in the China Health and Nutrition Survey from 1997 to 2015. Surveys were conducted every two to four years. The average age was 41 years and there was almost equal numbers of males and females. The average individual was followed up over six years.

They measured dietary intake on three consecutive days using a household food inventory. A trained interviewer collected the information and every participant was given a food variety score. This was based on the number of different sources of protein eaten out of eight types. These were, whole grains, refined grains, processed red meat, unprocessed red meat, poultry, fish, egg and legumes. One point was given for each source of protein, with a maximum variety score of eight.

The researchers then compared the association for new onset hypertension in relation to the protein variety score. They found that about a third of the participants had developed hypertension during the six year period. Compared to participants with the lowest variety score for protein intake, less than two sources, those with the highest variety score had a 66 per cent lower risk of developing high blood pressure.

They concluded that a balanced diet with proteins from various different sources may help to prevent high blood pressure.