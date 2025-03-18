A blood test told Halifax’s Kevin Crowley there was nothing wrong with his health – but when he asked for another little-known-about check, it turned out he had cancer.

The 70-year-old went to his GP last year after noticing patches of skin on his face had lost colour.

A blood test came back clear but fortunately Kevin knew to ask a prostate specific antigen (PSA) test, which measures the levels of a protein in the blood that can be related to prostate cancer.

"I had heard a lot about PSA tests in the news so I thought it was just best to check,” he explained.

Kevin and Lynne Crowley, from Halifax, have been married for nearly 39 years

Kevin had a high PSA reading and was sent for an MRI scan.

Just 24 hours after a subsequent bone scan, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“The scan of my prostate clearly showed a large shadow where the tumour was but it was still a shock to see because I had no symptoms at all,” he said.

“I would have never known it was there otherwise.”

Following the successful treatment of their cancers, the couple now live life to the full, with Kevin recently celebrating his 70th birthday

Kevin was given several options for treatment and soon decided he would have a prostatectomy – a procedure to remove the prostate gland.

The surgery had no complications and, six months after his diagnosis, Kevin is doing well.

Five years ago, Kevin’s wife Lynne also battled cancer, again receiving a diagnosis thanks to taking heed of an early warning sign.

Now aged 78, she first went to the GP in 2020 after noticing her nipple had inverted - a potential and important sign of breast cancer.

She was quickly sent to hospital for further tests before being diagnosed with the disease.

“It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Lynne.

"The word ‘cancer’ is a shock to hear. You expect it to happen to other people, not yourself.”

She was immediately booked in for an operation and the affected breast was successfully removed.

Lynne later went in for another operation after they found the cancer was in her lymph nodes, which she was also able to recover from smoothly.

Five years after those life-giving surgeries, Lynne is taking hormone therapy to prevent the cancer coming back and has an up-beat attitude.

“I believe it’s important to be positive about your health, both during and after cancer,” she said.

"You can’t do anything to change the fact you have been diagnosed but you can be positive about it and continue on with your life.”

The couple, who have been married for nearly 39 years, are thankful for the speed of their diagnoses and to have avoided treatments with more side effects.

“We have friends who have had long and difficult treatments because of their late diagnoses, and some are even sadly incurable,” said Lynne.

"Early diagnosis saved both of our lives.”

Kevin added: “I feel extremely lucky. I wish it hadn’t happened but I’m so glad and relieved that my cancer was caught early.

"If I hadn’t asked for that PSA test, who knows where I would have been in two years?”

Kevin has since joined Yorkshire Cancer Research’s research advisory panel, which recently reviewed an application for a new prostate screening trial called IMProVE, which went on to be successfully funded by the charity and will investigate how a national screening programme for prostate cancer can be introduced.