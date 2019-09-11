Elland woman aged 103 helps care home manager brave the shave for Macmillan Cancer Support

A 103-year-old woman was among the residents from a housing with care scheme in Elland to shave the head of their restaurant manager for charity.

When Michael Young, who runs the bistro at Together Housing Association’s Willow Court, decided to “Brave the Shave” to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support, he made the even braver decision of putting the razor in the hands of his customers.

Michael, 47, from Morley, said: “Ahead of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support on September 27, I wanted to do something different to raise awareness, as well as a bit of cash.

“Working in a supported housing environment, I see the effects of life-threatening illnesses day in day out plus MacMillan is a charity close to my heart as my mum died of cancer.”

Marjorie Locke, who is the oldest resident at Willow Court, said: “It was great fun although I was a bit frightened of pressing on too hard and hurting him.”

Michael is already on his way to achieving his goal of raising £300 offline but if you would like to make a donation online, click here

