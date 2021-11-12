Emergency blood bike donated to help save the lives of people in Halifax
West Yorkshire volunteer blood bikers gathered in Halifax to welcome into service a newly donated Blood Bike.
The specially equipped, BMW R1250 motorcycle, has been provided by Halifax based financial firm Investing For Tomorrow.
Company Director, Toby Turner joined Company Chairman, Laurence Turner, himself a volunteer Blood Biker, to present the bike to the Whiteknights.
He said: “We’re delighted to provide Whiteknights with a new motorcycle to continue their remarkable ‘Out of hours’ voluntary service which benefits patients in West Yorkshire.”
Whiteknights West Yorkshire Manager, Matthew Butterfield added. “It’s excellent to have a new bike to urgently transport blood samples and medications around Halifax. The bike goes into service this weekend and we’re very grateful to be supported by a Halifax business in this way.”
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe