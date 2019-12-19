Emergency closure of Calderdale school after outbreak of norovirus

A Calderdale school has closed its doors due to the outbreak of norovirus.

Ling Bob Junior, Infant and Nursery School has closed because of the outbreak of the illness.

It will not reopen again until January 7 2020.

What is Norovirus?

The NHS describes the virus as “a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in about two days.”

People regularly contract the virus from eating contaminated food, having contact with an infected person, not washing hands and surfaces.

The common symptoms of norovirus are:

Feeling sick

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

A high temperature (38C or above)

A headache

Aching arms and legs.

How to stop it spreading

There is no fool-proof way to prevent yourself from contracting noroviruses, but regularly and thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water helps reduce your risk.

The NHS says that people should properly rinse fruit and vegetables before cooking with them.

Contrary to popular opinion, while alcohol hand gels are effective against bacteria, they cannot help prevent the spread of noroviruses.

If you are unlucky enough to catch norovirus, the NHS advises you to stay at home for two days after your symptoms go. This helps make sure you are no longer infectious to your friends and colleagues when you return to work.