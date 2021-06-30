Extra coronavirus testing in new areas of Calderdale that are now considered "high risk"

Extra testing is taking place in three new areas of Halifax.

Sowerby Bridge Skircoat Green and Rastrick are now considered "high risk" areas for the virus, according to a social media post by a Calderdale Council.

The post says: "Extra testing is taking place across Calderdale and residents living in these high-risk areas are being asked to get tested as soon as possible."

Ben Leaman, Consultant in Public Health at Calderdale Council, told the Courier: “Extra testing is continuing this week in Sowerby Bridge, Rastrick and Skircoat.

"People living or working in these areas without symptoms are encouraged to visit one of the local testing sites to take a PCR test, and anyone with symptoms or those identified as a contact of a positive case should also book a test as usual."

He said, in addition to existing testing sites across the borough, a mobile testing unit will be in place at All Saints Community Hall in Skircoat for walk-up asymptomatic testing tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

Mr Leaman added: "We will also once again be running the mobile testing unit at the market in Sowerby Bridge on Thursday July 1, Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3. Both these sites will be open from 9am to 5pm.

"People living in Rastrick are encouraged to visit the Daisy Street testing site in Brighouse.

“We’ve seen a great response from Calderdale communities so far, helping us to identify COVID-19 cases and breaking the chain of infection by supporting people to self-isolate when needed."

Residents without symptoms can get a Covid-19 test at:

Asda overflow car park. Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax, every day between 8am and 8pm.

Daisy Street Car Park. Brighouse, every day between 8am and 8pm.

Tuel Lane car park, 23A Wharf St, Sowerby Bridge, tomorrow, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

All Saints Parish Hall, Godfrey Road, Skircoat Green, Halifax tomorrow and Friday between 9am and 5pm.

You can walk-up to these sites and do not need to book an appointment.