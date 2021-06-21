Extra Covid testing sites being expanded into these Calderdale areas

Extra testing continues in the Park, Todmorden and Warley areas, and now, people who live, work or study in Ryburn, Sowerby Bridge, Illingworth or Mixenden are also being asked to get tested due to rapidly increasing cases in these wards.

COVID-19 infection rates are still rising across Calderdale.

On Sunday June 20, the latest rate was 137 per 100,000 - a 33% increase compared to the previous week.

Covid testing station, Rose Street, Todmorden

The Delta variant, which spreads more quickly, now makes up the majority of cases.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Calderdale now has the highest COVID testing rate in the region and we’re incredibly grateful to all the residents, schools, workplaces and other organisations which have played a part in this.

“Rapidly increasing case rates in some parts of the borough mean we’re now offering extra PCR testing to people without symptoms in areas with the highest case rates and where there is a high risk of transmission.

“We urge people to keep doing everything they can to help protect themselves and others, including taking up the extra testing in some parts of Calderdale.”

The impact of the recent additional testing in Park, Todmorden and Warley can be seen in the latest testing figures the council has said.

7,500 people had a PCR test between June 13 and 19 – double the number compared to the week before.

Testing will continue at sites in Park, Todmorden and Warley, and PCR testing for people without symptoms in Ryburn, Sowerby Bridge, Illingworth and Mixenden is getting started.

Deborah Harkins, the Council’s Director of Public Health, added: “We are reviewing COVID case rates and the uptake of extra testing every day, and making changes to the location of testing sites where needed. Please keep an eye on our website for updates.

“If you live in one of the areas where additional testing is taking place, even if you do regular rapid Lateral Flow Tests at home, it’s important that you take a PCR test, regardless of whether you have symptoms. You may want to swap one of your regular Lateral Flow Tests for a PCR test, so that you aren’t doing any more tests than usual but are helping to identify and contain any new variants of concern.”

The additional testing programme in Calderdale includes the following:

Existing PCR testing sites, which are still being used for people with symptoms to get tested, are now also being used for asymptomatic PCR testing. They are open for walk-in testing with no appointment needed.

Mobile Testing Units are visiting community venues (determined by feedback from local people about the most appropriate and convenient locations) with no appointments needed.

Mobile Testing Units are visiting a number of workplaces and test kits are being provided for employees to take home for the people they live with.

Test kits are being distributed through a number of schools and colleges for students and members of their household.