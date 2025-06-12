Final call for 2025 spring COVID-19 boosters in West Yorkshire

The NHS in West Yorkshire urges eligible individuals across the region to come forward for their spring COVID-19 booster before the current vaccination campaign concludes on Tuesday 17 June.

The NHS is offering the booster to those most at risk from COVID-19, including; people aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults and individuals aged 6 months and over with a weakened immune system

This includes people who have or are receiving treatment for conditions such as diabetes, blood cancer, organ transplant, HIV, or those taking medicines that weaken the immune system such as high-dose steroids or immunosuppressants following cancer treatment.

The Importance of Vaccination

Recent data underscores the continued risk posed by COVID-19, particularly to vulnerable populations in West Yorkshire. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the overall weekly hospital admission rate for COVID-19 in England was 1.23 per 100,000 in week 9 of 2025. Notably, the highest hospital admission rate was observed in individuals aged 85 years and over, at 13.11 per 100,000.

Leeds based GP, Dr James Thomas, and Medical Director for the West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board said: “Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the serious effects of COVID-19. The virus hasn’t gone away, and those most at risk can still become seriously unwell. If you’re eligible for the spring booster, please don’t miss this opportunity - book now or visit a walk-in pharmacy before 17 June. It’s a simple step. Its free and only takes a few minutes - all that could make a big difference.”

Appointments can be booked through the NHS App, online at nhs.uk/get-vaccine, or by calling 119. Some walk-in pharmacies are also available across the region - check online for your nearest location.

This spring booster programme is part of the NHS’s ongoing commitment to keep people safe and well, particularly as immunity can fade over time.