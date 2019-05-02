First look at Overgate Hospice's vision for new patient unit

Here is how a new state-of-the-art patient unit could look as Overgate Hospice looks to extend its services.

The hospice in Elland submitted plans to demolish Springwood House and associated ancillary buildings to construct a new 16 bed In Patient Unit and central shared entrance linking this to the existing hospice building.

Planning officers at Calderdale Office have now given the green light for the plans to progress.

Chief Executive of the hospice Janet Cawtheray said: “We are over the moon to receive planning permission, this is the start of a new and exciting journey in creating a new Inpatient Unit for the people of Calderdale that will be able to meet the increasing demands and expectations for palliative care services in the future.

“We look forward to receiving the support from the community when we launch a capital appeal, and for now our fundraising efforts are still focused on raising the £7000 we need every day to continue the wonderful care that we are providing right now.”

In the application its says hospice care has changed over the last 25 years since the current Inpatient Unit was built. Patients’ needs have changed as people are living longer and Overgate Hospice are caring for people who often have more complex needs and conditions.

The existing accommodation is four single rooms with no ensuite facilities, and two four-bed wards, which limits the number of admissions due to the wards being male or female.

There are also restrictions for staff as the drug room is too small to meet further demands, and storage for clinical equipment is a constant issue with much of this provided on the third floor of the building.

The plans reveal that new inpatient unit will be approximately 1650sqm with a new shared main entrance linking it to the existing building.

As a charity Overgate Hospice are dependent on donations, legacies and fundraising to pay for the care they provide. Overgate Hospice costs £3.5 million to run each year.