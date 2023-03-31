The eight-year-old from Norton Tower has Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) - a neurodevelopmental condition with lifelong cognitive, emotional and behavioural challenges.

The condition - caused by drinking alcohol during pregnancy - means he has uncontrollable outbursts of rage and is incredibly sensitive to the slightest changes to his routine or environment.

Amanda Clegg adopted Isaac and his sister Andraya seven years ago and discovered then about Isaac’s condition.

Amanda Clegg, Isaac, and Andraya

He is constantly unsettled, cannot sleep for long periods of time, is constantly on the move, cannot focus, is disturbed by the unexpected and needs constant routine.

Work is out of the question for Amanda, a lone parent, as Isaac requires periods out of school and when he is in school, Amanda has to be on standby for any calls from his teachers.

She says she has had huge support from Family Fund – a charity which gives grants to families raising disabled or seriously ill children and celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Her family has received grants for a washing machine, outdoor play equipment, sensory toys and family breaks.

Isaac Clegg

"I think without help with getting the breaks I would have had a nervous breakdown,” said Amanda.

"When you live with a child with diverse needs like Isaac, nothing is normal anymore and there is no let-up and costs more.

"I struggle to pay bills and have had to borrow money from family to make ends meet.

"My heating bill for February was horrendous – over £340.

"We have to keep Isaac’s life very regulated because any change can send him into an impulsive rage.

“The house cannot be too cold or too hot, he will only eat certain food, we have had to buy special chairs for him to sit at the table for a meal – everything is more expensive.

"We are never able to get a good night’s sleep and that becomes very exhausting. The breaks have been a godsend because the grant also covers the cost of me taking someone with me to help me out.