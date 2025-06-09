Free dental check-ups for local children under five

A new initiative launched by Dental Educare, the charitable arm of Tower Hill Dental Practice in Sowerby Bridge, is offering free dental check-ups for young children across the local area. The project is proudly supported by funding from the Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC).

This new service comes in response to increasing concern over children’s oral health in the region. Many parents and carers are struggling to access an NHS dentist for their child, and tooth decay remains a leading cause of avoidable pain, hospital visits, and missed school days.

To help tackle these challenges, free dental check-ups will be offered to unregistered patients up to the age of five, with the first clinic running on Wednesday 25th June 2025 at Tower Hill Dental Practice.

“We believe early dental care is essential for lifelong health,” said Rachel Dilley, Practice Manager and Co-Owner of Tower Hill Dental Practice. “Thanks to CFFC’s support, we’re able to offer this vital service free of charge, giving local children the best possible start in life.”

Dental health professionals continue to highlight the importance of early intervention and education to prevent dental issues and promote lifelong oral hygiene habits. This initiative forms part of a wider commitment to improving access to care for families across Calderdale.

Appointments are limited, and booking is essential.

To book, please contact Tower Hill Dental Practice on 01422 833331.